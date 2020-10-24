Intel Confirms DG1 GPUs Are Shipping to OEMs

It’s been an exceptionally long period of time since Intel last released a dedicated discrete graphics card. With the official launch of Xe last year, however, consumers have been more than a little curious to not only see when they will finally be released but also what kind of competition it can offer both AMD and Nvidia.

Well, while it isn’t strictly speaking a desktop release, following a report via Videocardz Intel has confirmed that it’s DG1 graphics card (specifically designed for laptops) is officially shipping to OEM partners and, all going well, we can likely expect to see it make its debut before the end of this year.

Intel DG1 Graphics Card

Thought to be designed to work specifically with Intel’s 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake processors, the DG1 will represent a discrete graphics card given the fact that it will not be incorporated directly into the processor as an APU. Put simply, this will be a stand-alone graphics adaptor. Albeit, in a ‘mobile’ form.

Specifically referred to as the ‘Iris Xe Max’, both Intel and OEM partners have confirmed its ‘availability’ and, all going well, we can expect to see it arrive in new laptop designs within the next couple of months.

More On the Way

The news doesn’t, however, end there. In making the announcement, Intel has also confirmed that its next design, the DG2, a more powerful alternative designed to work with Intel’s higher-end mobile processors, has already completed its design phase and samples are already with their engineers for testing. In other words, while the arrival of DG1 will certainly be more than a little interesting, even better graphics options from Intel may be set to arrive very shortly afterward. And, for those of you on the hunt for a new gaming laptop, this has the potential to be very exciting indeed!

