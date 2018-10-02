Intel Core i9 9900K New Wacky Packaging Pictured
Samuel Wan / 7 hours ago
Intel Core i9 9900K Features Wacky New Package
Over the many years, Intel has stuck to a similar packaging design with their rectangles and cubes. For the upcoming new Coffee Lake Refresh launch, it looks like the coming is trying something really new. For the new Core i9 9900K flagship, we now have what appears to be a wacky polyhedron shaped almost like a football. The new packaging for the top mainstream Intel CPU features a total of 12 sides, making it a dodecahedron.
The latest reports indicate that instead of using paper, the new design is acrylic. The box will make a nice ball on top of delivering the CPU safety and being a nice display. On the outside, we have an emblazoned Core i9 logo as well as other marketing material. The inside should contain the new Core i9 9900K. That is an 8 core, 16 thread processor using the Coffee Lake Refresh microarhciture and 14nm++ process.
Package Likely Does Not Have Stock Heatsink
It is unclear if the new CPU will feature a stock heatsink at all. Intel has already gotten rid of stock heatsinks for their top end Core i7 models. Due to the wonky shape of the package, I cannot imagine a stock heatsink fitting in well. The 8 cores also run from 3.6 GHz stock to 5 GHz with Turbo Boost. With such massive heat output, it is hard to imaginge a nice stock heatsink fitting into that dodecahedron.
For now, it is unclear Intel will be reusing the the packaging for other Core i9 chips. This may be just a one off to show off the new Core i9 CPU. At the same time, future Core i9 chips may feature wacky packaging. We are due for a resresh for the high end enthusaists series in the near future as well. Without the stock heatink, the company is free to experiment with new designs. At the same time, it can’t help feel a bit wasteful in resources and space.
I really hope both AMD and Intel stop this ridiculous trend. Especially AMD with new models of TR. Each box contains thick brushed aluminium plate. It’s beyond retarded to waste the resources of the planet for something that has no intrinsic value. The only thing you can do with this stuff is send it straight to scrap yard.
And AMD hasn’t released only 50 CPUs, they have thousands upon thousands of this things. Each packaging a manifesto to wasteful resource management. How many tons of materials are literally wasted for something so truly stupid? And that is only material, and where is energy cost for preparing plates? First TR packaging iteration was silly, but second run is downright moronic.
Everybody want us -small folks- to save planet, but corporations manufacture waste in colossal numbers and nobody cares, quite the opposite everybody seems impressed with AMD (or Intel in case above) stupidity. Jerks, the lot of them!