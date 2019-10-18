Intel Could Reveal Their Graphics Cards in Mid-2020

For a number of months now, there were rumours that Intel may have been preparing a semi-surprise for the market by announcing their first discrete graphics card releases before the end of this year. Admittedly, we always thought that was a little doubtful. Something that was confirmed last week when Intel announced that they would be launched at some point in 2020.

As to exactly when that would happen, however, was kept a mystery. A vague ‘2020’ was as good as it got! In a report via TechPowerUp, however, strong rumours are suggesting that Intel may be ready to release their first model by as early as mid-2020. In other words, around June/July.

Intel Xe Graphics Cards

The Intel Xe graphics cards will be based on a 10nm design. Similar to the Nvidia 20XX range, however, it will feature ray tracing hardware technology. As such, despite this being their first official discrete graphics card, it already seems pretty clear that Intel is coming out swinging.

For us humble consumers, this can only be good news. With a new graphics card manufacturer on the market, this will (all going well) create more and better competition. This, in theory, should lead to some nicer prices and who can argue with that?

Will They Be Any Good?

I have to admit, if I was in the market for a new graphics card in 2020 it would be difficult to advise getting one until we at least saw what Intel had to offer. We’re not saying that they’re going to immediately come out better than Nvidia (in terms of price or performance), but you couldn’t necessarily rule it out either.

Rest assured, we’re keeping a very close and more than curious eye on this one!

What do you think? Are you interested in Intels upcoming graphics card releases? How do you think they’ll perform comparatively to AMD and Nvidia? – Let us know in the comments!