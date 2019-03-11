Intel Drone Chief Predicts Flying Cars Within 5 Years

Intel Drone Chief Predicts Flying Cars!

If films like Blade Runner and Back To The Future have taught us anything, it’s that it’s dangerous about making predictions about the future of flying cars. We have, after all, exceeded both of the dates in those films. Despite this, I still find my car is very firmly planted on terra firma.

In a report via CNET, however, the Intel chief of drone technology,

Anil Nanduri, has said that flying cars will be a reality within the next 5-years!

Why Does He Think This?

Well, firstly it should be acknowledged that it’s a claim that’s bound to garner both him and the company a little attention. When it comes from the head of Intel’s drone technology development, however, you do have to pay it a little more attention than your usual claim.

“There will definitely be flights with flying cars in five years. At scale? Probably not. But definitely you’ll see them starting to be up in the sky. The most amazing thing about autonomous air traffic is that airspace solves the three-dimensional challenge that the ground traffic is faced with.” – Anil Nanduri

What Do We Think?

While flying cars do seem likely to form part of the future, just how much remains more than a little uncertain. For example, there isn’t really any true flying cars currently around. Well, not in the VTOL sense that we’re really driving towards with this concept. Additionally, there’s certainly more than a few obstacles to overcome in terms of design, reliability and, of course, safety.

If he does, however, truly believe they’ll be a reality in just 5 years time (which, in fairness, is consistent with many current companies who are developing them) then we can’t wait to see it!

What do you think?