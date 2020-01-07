Intel Feature its Intel Xe Graphics Card Running Destiny 2

It seems more than likely that Intel is set to officially enter (in a big way) the gaming graphics card market in 2020. Known only as ‘Xe‘, however, there isn’t much information surrounding what we can expect from the new GPUs.

In a video posted by Videocardz, however, Intel has showcased a laptop, running Destiny 2, that they claim is being powered by a discrete Intel Xe DG1 graphics card. Not only that, but also their latest mobile CPU architecture, ‘Tiger Lake’.

Intel Show a Xe Graphics Cards Running Destiny 2

Now, admittedly, this is a laptop version of the graphics card. As such, it has led many to speculate if the first versions of it will be mobile-based rather than desktop. Disappointing, I know!

In what represents one of our first looks at the Xe graphics card actually in action, however, it seems pretty clear that Intel is nearing some sort of launch date for the platform.

We shouldn’t, however, overlook the laptop itself. That was packing more than a few interesting features from Intel.

What About the Laptop?

The laptop in itself was more than a little interesting by it using an Intel 10nm design Tiger Lake chip. In what will form the expected successor to the prior Ice Lake platform, these laptop CPU designs are expected to launch later this year and if it goes hand in hand with the Intel Xe graphics card, it could certainly be more than a little interesting to see how they perform.

Perhaps most remarkable, however, is the fact that the laptop was noted to be amazingly slim. A factor that is believed to be a core part of the new ‘Tiger Lake’ design.

So, I suppose the short version is that while it wasn’t necessarily the version of the Intel Xe we were all hoping for (namely a desktop graphics card) it is, at least, a window in that they may not be as far away as some might have thought! Fingers crossed for a 2020 release!

What do you think? Are you interested in Intel’s upcoming range of graphics cards? – Let us know in the comments!