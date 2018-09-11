Intel i7-9700K Benchmark Reviews Leaked Online

It’s not long now until Intel’s latest releases of processors arrive. Well, we do have the small matter of the Z390 motherboards to get out of the way. The chances are though that within the next month, official testing and benchmarks will start appearing online for them. While the 9900K is perhaps getting the most attention, the 9700K is definitely going to be on the radar for many.

It seems, however, that benchmarks for it might have leaked a little earlier than expected. In a report via Videocardz, an unnamed Spanish source has released benchmarks of the processor not only for processing but also in gaming.

What Can We Tell?

The results released appear to show the processor overclocked to 5GHz and on the surface, does appear to be entirely legitimate. The processor in question is likely an engineering sample, so results upon the format release are likely to vary. They do also claim to have tested it on an Z390 motherboard, albeit they won’t say which as this was also the likely source of the processor.

Cinebench

While not topping the Ryzen 7 1700X or 2700X, the i7-9700K gives an impressively solid performance and seems to be more than an impressive upgrade to the previous series.

Gaming

In terms of gaming, the processor jumps straight to the top of the charts in both the games tested. Admittedly, the gap isn’t perhaps as large as we might have expected. For example, for Rise of the Tomb Raider, for all intents and purposes, the results are near identical to the Ryzen 7 2700x. Who this speaks better of is a matter of perspective!

What Do We Think?

Overall, the results and images leaked do seem to be detailed enough to be legitimate. They could, of course, also be easily faked. With a matter of weeks to go though, it’s not going to be long before we get to find out for certain!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!