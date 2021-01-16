Intel i9-11900K Benchmarks Leak and They Don’t Look Good!

Within the next couple of months, Intel will release their brand new 11th-Gen Rocket Lake-S processors and, as such, they’ll undoubtedly be more than a few consumers eying these new CPUs up. – Following the leak of benchmarking results, however, it would appear that if you were hopeful that the i9-11900K would’ve been capable of putting AMD back in its place, then you might be set for a pretty hard disappointment.

Intel i9-11900K

The first result which has appeared online puts the i9-11900K in direct comparison with the current 10th-gen Comet Lake-S flagship i9-10900K. Now, while the upcoming 11th gen CPU manages to offer around 11% better single core performance, there is a notable result that may not have initially caught your attention. Specifically, that despite the CPUs featuring the same core and thread counts, the older Intel CPU seemingly has it beat in the multi-core benchmark by a significant margin of around 12%.

Intel VS AMD

The results continue to not be very positive for Intel’s new flagship CPU as a benchmark reportedly taken from PUBG shows that while the Ryzen 5600X and Intel 10900KF pretty much hold par with each other, the i9-11900K (seemingly paired with the same Nvidia 3080 graphics card) falls nearly 30 FPS comparatively lower.

Now, admittedly, PUGB isn’t an overly fantastic example as, at least to my knowledge, the game doesn’t have a build-in benchmarking tool and, as such, results can vary and should be taken with a grain of salt. – Given that the gap is so significant, however, this definitely falls outside the remit of reasonable doubt.

Adding some balance to this, will the 11900K be worse than the 10900K? Absolutely not! – If you were, however, hoping that this new and upcoming flagship CPU release would blow AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series out of the water, however, it seems you might be set for more than a little disappointment. – Quite frankly, this simply adds more fuel to my long standing opinion that, ultimately, Rocket Lake-S is going to be a bit of a bust and, for Intel consumers, holding out for Alder Lake-S seems, at least at the time of writing this, to be more than a wise move. – Prove me wrong Intel!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!