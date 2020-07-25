Intel Launching New Mystery Comet Lake-S ‘KA’ CPUs?

With the release of the Intel Core i9-10850K processor being all but officially confirmed at this point, it seems pretty clear that despite the launch of Comet Lake-S back in March, Intel still hasn’t quite finished with this processor platform yet.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, the plot does seem to thicken rather significantly as various new product listings with an online retailer are suggesting that a brand new ‘KA’ variant from the platform may be on the horizon.

Intel Core i9-10900KA Processor

While we are, of course, fully familiar with Intel’s ‘K’ denotation for processors (meaning that overclocking has been unlocked on the CPU) in regards to ‘KA’, this is certainly something of a pretty huge mystery. Put simply, nobody knows what ‘KA’ could mean. Even in terms of wild and/or rampant speculation, I’m struggling to come up with a compelling theory as to what it could end up representing.

With it being listed for four separate processor models, however, if this is indeed going to represent a new variant on their Comet Lake-S platform, it’s going to be quite an expansive one. Then again, there is a rather mundane possibility that, at this point, seems the most likely possibility to me.

What Do We Think?

In terms of news or rumors, we’ve heard nothing to suggest that Intel has any kind of new ‘KA’ variant in the pipeline. As such, and while this might be throwing a damp towel over this rather exciting potential launch, it is entirely possible that this might just be an error from the retail listing.

That being said though, with the retailer suggesting that these will be set for release on August 9th, if we are getting a brand Comet Lake-S ‘KA’ variant, we’ll know for certain in a little over 2 weeks!

