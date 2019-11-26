Intel Neptune Harbor Refresh NVMe Drives Released

Intel has revealed their latest SSD, the 665p “Neptune Harbor Refresh” M.2 NVMe. The series was announced in September at the company’s Storage Day event in South Korea. Built in the M.2-2280 form-factor, the drives feature PCI-Express 3.0 x4 host interface. They combine a Silicon Motion SMI2263 series controller with Intel’s new 96-layer 3D QLC NAND flash memory. The previous-generation SSD 660p series use 64-layer chips. The SMI2263 controller is cushioned by an LPDDR3 DRAM cache.

Intel Neptune Harbor

Intel is debuting the SSD 665p series with just two models, 1 TB and 2 TB, skipping sub-terabyte capacities such as 500 GB. The 2 TB variant offers sequential transfer speeds of up to 2000 MB/s reads and up to 2000 MB/s writes and random access speeds of up to 250,000 IOPS on both reads and writes.

The 1 TB variant offers up to 2000 MB/s sequential reads, up to 1925 MB/s sequential writes, up to 160,000 IOPS random reads, and up to 200,000 IOPS random writes. The company didn’t reveal endurance ratings for the drives. The 1 TB variant is priced at USD $125, while the 2 TB variant hasn’t yet been priced. Both drives are backed by 5-year warranties.

Given the price of storage right now, it’s no surprise that Intel skipped sub 1 TB drives. At those prices, 1 TB is a very affordable option for SSD users now. Even more so, we hope to see similarly competitive pricing on the 2 TB model very soon.