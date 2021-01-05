Intel Officially Discontinues its 300-Series Motherboard

With Intel officially announcing the discontinuation of its 9th-generation processors towards the latter part of 2020, it always felt like the writing was on the wall for its respective LGA1151 motherboard models. – Well, following a report via Videocardz, it is now official. Following the publication of a discontinuation notice, Intel has confirmed that production will shortly end on all of its 300-series motherboard designs.

Intel Discontinues 300-Series Motherboards

With this announcement, Intel has confirmed that the manufacturing of its 300-series motherboards will end on January 28th, 2022. In other words, LGA1151 socket motherboard designs such as the Z390, Z370, and H370 have just a little over a year left before they’re officially put out to pasture and retired.

What does this mean for consumers though? – Well, presuming you do still utilize a processor on this platform and plan to continue to do so for the foreseeable future, and have been planning on making a motherboard upgrade, you might want to make your purchase sooner rather than later.

What Do We Think?

With Intel expected to confirm the launch of its 500-series motherboards within the next couple of weeks, to coincide with the launch of its new Rocket Lake-S CPU platform, the decision to end production of the 300-series models isn’t honestly overly surprising. Given that this does mark the end of arguably Intel’s best CPU platform to date, however, while saddening to many, all good things must eventually come to an end!

