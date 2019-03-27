Intel Prepping New 9th Gen CPU Stepping
Samuel Wan / 2 hours ago
In the heyday of CPUs, new steppings were quite common as process nodes and designs were constantly changed. Generally speaking, a new stepping makes changes to either the process, architecture or other feature of the CPU. For the recently launched 9th generation processors, Intel is releasing a new stepping. The new stepping requires a motherboard BIOS update for support. Both ASUS and Gigabyte are providing updates to their 300 series motherboards.
A stepping traditionally meant a change in one of the masks involved in
New RP Stepping Replaces P0
The new chips should launch in the coming weeks, with ASUS indicating a Q2 2019 release. Hopefully, we will get more information then. Gigabyte in their
With a timed release in Q2, one cannot wonder if it is related to AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 3000 series processors. With a revamped architecture and process, AMD stands to gain ground on the current 9th gen CPUs. A tweak to reduce TDP and/or boost clocks and cache in a minor way would be interesting. However, a new chip lineup would make more sense. More likely, it may just be a hardware fix to some bugs yet unknown.