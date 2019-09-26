Intel Promises Larger, Faster and Cheaper SSDs are on the Way!

While Intel is certainly one of the best-known names in the processor market, it’s sometimes easy to forget that they are also a major player in the storage market with their solid state drive designs.

It’s not even an industry that they have just lazily progressed into either as their storage options can provide some excellent performance at a surprisingly decent value. In a report via CNET, however, Intel has said that following improvements to their data density design, we can expect larger, faster, and (perhaps most pleasantly) cheaper SSD solutions in the very near future!

Intel Promises Stronger, Faster, and Cheaper SSDs

As you may (or may not) be aware, a SSD utilizes flash memory to store your files. Since their initial release, however, this technology on the cell level has improved rather significantly. This has resulted in giving us higher-capacity drives while not massively driving up the price.

With Intel planning to update their data density, the good news for consumers is that this will (or should) result in larger capacity drives that should (comparatively) come at a less expensive price.

Competition In The Market

While Intel has announced this upcoming design change, they are not the first SSD manufacturer to do this. For example, Toshiba confirmed last month that they also were switching to a 5-level cell design.

Admittedly, this may not mean much right now. With SSDs already being one of the most practical (and inexpensive) means of boosting the performance of your system, however, there’s certainly good news on the horizon!

What do you think? Does your system have a SSD? More than one? If so, is there any particular brand you prefer? – Let us know in the comments!