Intel Quietly Launches the Quad-Core i3-10100F Processor

We’ll freely admit that a lot of the attention regarding processors recently has been dominated by the launch of AMD’s new Ryzen Zen 3 CPUs. And with good reason it should be added as although we are pending some ‘real-world’ benchmarks, they do look pretty good. In regards to Intel, however, if you are currently in the market for a new entry-level processor offering more than enough grunt to get you by, and on a very reasonable budget, then the brand new Quad-Core i3-10100F might just be perfect for you!

Intel i3-10100F Processor

Effectively representing the fourth variant of this CPU design, the main difference between the i3-10100F and it’s non-F counterpart is that this CPU does not feature an integrated graphics adaptor. In other words, while you need to sort out a dedicated GPU, the beneficial trade-off is that this processor will be hitting the market ( at an exceptionally wallet-friendly price of around $79-$99 (source – Videocardz).

What Do We Think?

Clearly looking to provide AMD’s budget-focused models with more competition, we can see the i3-10100F being an exceptionally popular choice for those who want a processor with the potential for gaming (and, of course, is more than capable of happily running a standard desktop system), while on a budget that is easily achievable for those dipping their toe in the market.

At the time of writing, it’s not 100% clear when these will be hitting retailers, but you can likely expect it to happen within the next few days. So if you’re in the market for an inexpensive but effective CPU, this could well prove to be an excellent option! All you need to sort out for yourself is a graphics solution and, if you need that, the standard i3-10100 is probably still your best choice.

