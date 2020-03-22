Intel Releases Video Showing How They Turn Sand into Silicon

With current concerns surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak, it surely hasn’t escaped your attention that we’re all being encouraged to spend more time at home. As such, the chances are that you’re trying to find ways and means of keeping yourself entertained.

Well, if you wanted to learn something interesting, a new video from Intel may have the answer. In it, they explain the process of how they turn sand into silicon. In other words, how Intel makes CPUs from (quite literally) the ground-up.

Intel Release ‘Sand to Silicon’ Video

In the video, Intel explains the entire process of how they turn raw materials into one of their processors. As you might have guessed, this is a rather complex procedure. In fact, there are over 1,000 different steps involved. A factor which may make you a little more sympathetic to how much they charge for their CPUs.

If you were looking for some infotainment, however, this is undoubtedly well worth checking it!

What Do We Think?

While the video is certainly very excellent in terms of details, there are a few interesting asides to be taken from it. For example, they (briefly) mention COAG (contact over active gate) and node designs which are well-known (or at least rumoured) to be giving Intel a few headaches in their next-gen processor designs.

Let’s face it though, by watching this 4-minute video, the chances are you’re not going to watch anything more interesting today. Well, presuming you find this sort of thing fascinating (which we do!).

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!