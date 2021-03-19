Intel Releases Xe-HPG Gaming GPU Teaser Video

Before the end of this year, Intel is expected to formally make its debut in the world of gaming graphics cards with the launch of the Xe HPG. Now, admittedly, there’s still absolutely nothing written in stone suggesting that this will definitely happen before 2022, but given the potential on offer, specifically in providing both AMD and Nvidia with some much-needed competition, it’s certainly exciting for us humble consumers.

Well, just in case you needed some proof that this is definitely on the way and not just smoke and mirrors, Intel has just released a brand new teaser video!

Intel Xe HPG

Even with the Xe HPG rumored to appear (in some form) before the end of this year, there is still much about it we don’t know. In fact, all we really know is that it is set to be a gaming-orientated dedicated graphics card. So, with the video below, don’t expect to see or find any huge revelations within it. It would, at least on the surface, merely appear to be a reminder that this is definitely happening! – Personally though, I’m more than a little excited about what Intel can offer consumers here.

Xe HPG microarchitecture teaser = 🍬👀 pic.twitter.com/kdzBokBiW4 — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) March 18, 2021

What Do We Think?

With Intel already dropping a few hints that the Xe XPG might already be somewhat on par with the Nvidia 3070, this would certainly suggest that despite being their first official foray, it might be getting off to a bloody good start! – Albeit, until one is in our hands (or more accurately, strapped to our test bench) we will hold fire on waxing lyrical about it just yet.

As noted above, perhaps the most important factor is simply the fact that AMD and Nvidia are set to finally get some fresh competition. And given that GPU stock is so woefully poor at the moment, this can only mean good things for us! Well, presuming Intel doesn’t charge through the nose for it (and I wouldn’t put that past them!).

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!