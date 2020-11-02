Intel Rocket Lake-S CPU Benchmark Beats Comet-Lake-S by 22%

With the upcoming release of the Rocket Lake-S CPU platform expected in early 2021, many are anticipating Intel to come out swinging big time with this new range. Particularly since, when compared to the current Comet Lake-S processors, AMD’s Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 processors do seem to have the potential to win, by a fair margin, the single-core gaming performance battlefield.

So, will Intel be able to get back on top (presuming that is where AMD will sit on November 5th)? Well, following a report via TechPowerUp, a leaked benchmark result certainly seems to suggest that at least one undisclosed Rocket Lake-S CPU does carry a pretty hefty single-core performance boost when compared to Comet Lake-S

Intel Rocket Lake-S Benchmark

In the result, we can see a yet unknown Intel Rocket Lake-S CPU, with a clock speed of 4.2 GHz, scoring a single-core result of 179. When directly compared to the Core i9-10900K (that runs at 5.3 GHz and a recorded score of 152 points), this would suggest that, even with this notably lower clock speed, Rocket Lake-S may end up being around 20-22% faster.

So, it may have taken a while, but it seems that Intel may be finally set to pull out of this ‘more more more’ nosedive that, rather ironically, AMD found itself in around 10 years ago.

What Do We Think?

We should note, for the sake of balance, that this is just one singular result. There is nothing to confirm it’s authenticity and, as such, nobody should be waxing lyrical over the potential performance set to be offered in Rocket Lake-S… Yet. Based on what we can see here, however, if AMD Ryzen 5000 does have the beating of Intel’s Comet Lake-S in single-core performance, it seems that this dominance may potentially be only be set to last for a few months. Who knows though, perhaps even what Intel has here may not be quite good enough to create a notable margin between the two.

Put simply, we’ll have to wait and see. – We’re more than a little curious about what’s going to happen though!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!