Intel Stops Development Of Compute Cards

Intel Compute Cards

Back in 2017, Intel thought that they had something of an image of the future of computer upgrading. Specifically designed for productions such as laptops or notebooks, the concept in itself was rather good.

The release of Compute Cards essentially allowed owners of a compatible device the option to upgrade without actually having to either buy a new system or swap out parts. Instead, the card would essentially hold the upgrade be it processing, graphical or otherwise. For the ‘upgrade’, all you would have to is, very simply, swap out the card for your new one.

Despite only just creeping past it’s 2nd birthday, however, in a report via lilputing, Intel has official ceased all development of their compute card technology.

Lack Of Support

As above, the concept in itself was rather neat. It simply seems, however, that too few companies decided to take it on. Although I have some across some systems with compute card slots, these have been very few and far between.

With lack of support, put simply, what’s out on the market now is as good as it’s going to get folks!

Some Good News!

If you had just bought one of these systems and now think you’re redundant, while that is partially true, there is a silver lining to the cloud. Intel has at least committed to continue production of their current line of products and, in addition, will support them until at least the end of 2019.

This is, however, perhaps another one of those ‘good ideas’ that simply never caught the imagination of the consumers. Well, certainly not the manufacturers at least!

