Intel Teases that “Something Big” is Coming this September!

Before the end of this year, we should see a number of pretty significant releases in the tech world. AMD’s latest processors/graphics cards, Nvidia’s 3XXX series of GPUs, and, of course, Intel’s new ‘Tiger Lake’ processors. In other words, if you’ve been a little disappointed with how the announcements have gone so far this year, don’t worry, we’re quickly approaching a very busy 2nd-half!

In a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that Intel is at least willing to give us something of a hint that ‘Something Big’ is coming this September.

Intel Teases ‘Something Big’

In the post, Intel is currently issuing press invitations for an event set to be held (almost certainly virtually) on September 2nd. Although the exact context of what they plan to announce is unclear, it doesn’t exactly require too much of a leap of the imagination to suggest that it may form the formal launch of the new ‘Tiger Lake’ CPU platform.

With that set to incorporate Intel’s new ‘Xe’ integrated graphics solution, we can likely expect to (finally) get a pretty firm idea as to what we can expect from this new CPU (or should that be APU?) platform and, better still, when it will be released!

What Do We Think?

Given the cancellation of most of this year’s major tech events (Computex 2020 for example), it has, for all of the above-mentioned product launches, always been something of a matter of speculation as to when manufacturers would decide where and when to officially announce their expected releases.

Given the timing of this event, however, this will almost certainly see ‘Tiger Lake’ launched in September with, more than likely, a release date announced. The short version though, we’ll find out for certain in around 6 weeks time!

