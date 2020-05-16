Intel “Tiger Lake-U” Processor Appears Online

We should note that, at the time of writing, the Intel Comet Lake-S processors haven’t yet been officially ‘released’. With those due to break NDA at the end of this month, however, attention was always (sooner or later) going to start turning towards the Tiger Lake platform.

Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, we have one of our first windows into what these may represent as some ‘loose’ specifications for a yet unknown “Tiger Lake-U” has appeared online! And, put simply, they don’t look too shabby at all!

Intel Tiger Lake-U

Although the specific processor hasn’t been disclosed, you can see within the motherboard section that it is a Tiger Lake-U design. What’s most notable, however, is that for a design that will likely have a 15w TDP, with a stock speed of 2.8GHz, this is pretty fast.

Admittedly, it’s not the fastest mobile design we’ve seen, but this (as a stock speed) certainly is no slouch either. Particularly, again, when you consider that this is going to be a low-power mobile design! That isn’t, however, the most notable aspect of this design. There is still the small matter of ‘Xe’.

What Do We Think?

Given that the launch of this new mobile platform is set to officially bring us the first confirmed instance of an integrated ‘Xe’ graphics adaptor, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding this range. As to how good it will be though, well, while that still remains a mystery. This first peek through the keyhole, however, is certainly more than a little interesting!

What do you think? Are you interested in Intel’s new Tiger Lake platform? Are you in the market for a new laptop? – Let us know in the comments!