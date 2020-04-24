Intel to Launch “Accelerate Your Game” Promotion

Largely since the launch of AMD Ryzen back in 2017, we’ve (on several occasions now) seen Team Red offer gaming bundles with their processors in order to try and sweeten the deal with consumers. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that Intel may be set to take a page from their book as an upcoming game bundle has leaked showing them preparing to offer various games with the purchase of one of their qualifying CPUs.

Intel “Accelerate Your Game”

We should note that at the time of writing this is a leak, as such Intel hasn’t (yet) formally confirmed the launch of this promotion nor any of the specific details. It is, however, understood that the purchase of qualifying i5 and upward processors (presumably from their Comet Lake-S 10th-gen range) will include the following games and software for free:

Halo Wars 2

Dungeons 3

Hitman 2

Gears Tactics

VideoStudio Pro 2019

Corel Painters Essentials 7

In addition to this, you’ll also qualify for one-months free access to Origin Access as well as some DLC for ‘World of Tanks’.

What Do We Think?

While a solid promotion from Intel, and at the risk of sounding like we’re playing favorites, comparatively AMD does generally seem to have the advantage with their own promotions. For example, Team Red’s most recent bundle included titles such as Resident Evil 3, Warcraft 3 Reforged and Monster Hunter World.

Still, free is free, and if you are looking to get an Intel processor in the near future, or are maybe debating between them and AMD, this might just be enough to sway your decision!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!