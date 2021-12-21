Intel to Release B660/H610 Motherboards on January 5th?

At the time of writing, if you’re going to buy one of Intel’s new Alder Lake-S processors, you pretty much only have one choice regarding motherboards. Well, you have plenty of manufacturers to choose from, of course, but in terms of platforms, it’s been Z690 or nothing. – With this in mind, therefore, it has led to a lot of speculation as to when we would see the launch and release of the mid-tier B660 and entry-level H610 motherboards.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, it seems that not only are both platforms set for an official launch on January 4th, to coincide with the non-K Alder Lake-S CPUs, but they may very well be set for a general consumer release on January 5th. Yes, one day later!

Intel B660/H610 Motherboards

Now, before you get too excited, the source claiming this information has already thrown in the caveat that the supply of both B660/H610 motherboards is likely to be exceptionally poor throughout the whole of January. In other words, snagging yourself one of the upcoming models with your shiny new Alder Lake-S CPU is probably going to be a very difficult proposition. Supplies are, however, likely set to improve in February and March as manufacturers begin to ramp up their production.

What about the H670 platform though? No mention of that right?… Well, it turns out that there might be a very good reason for that. Namely, because it may not be happening at all!

H670 to Be Sacrificed?

Although the cancelation of the H670 series has certainly not been confirmed, there is absolutely no mention of it being launched in January. And, quite frankly, if it’s not happening then, then it makes very little sense that it would land later. Why would they choose to effectively abandon this platform though? Well, the bottom line is that with the ongoing chipset shortages, it might just be a case of Intel, rather wisely we would add, choosing not to do it to allow for a better supply of materials for their other platforms.

This is, however, just a theory. And with Intel set to host their keynote address at CES on January 4th, we don’t have much longer to wait before we find out whether this is true! Do I think we’re not going to get an H670 motherboard though? Well, let’s just say that I wouldn’t be surprised!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!