Intel’s Upcoming i9-10900X Cascade Lake-X CPU is Spotted

We are fully expecting (all going well) for Intel to release their 10th-generation Core series processors at some point this month. Admittedly, with less than 2-weeks to go Intel is keeping us waiting and with all the upcoming architectures and ‘lakes’, it can be tricky to keep track.

In a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that they are indeed on the way and better still, courtest of some figures from GeekBench, we have a good idea as to what level of performance to expect from it!

Intel i9-10900X Cascade Lake-X CPU

The listing would seem to confirm that the i9-10900X Cascade Lake-X processor will feature a 10-core 20-threat design mostly angling itself towards the HEDT market.

It should be pointed out that the Cascade Laxe-X is, essentially one last 14nm (insert several + marks here) hurrah for the prior Skylake-X architecture. A factor confirmed by the retention of the X299 motherboard socket.

How Strong Does It Perform?

Well, we do, of course, take any unverified benchmark results with a little pinch of salt. By the figures provided, however, despite the additional 200MHz boost clock speed to its 9900X predecessor, whatever performance gained does seem to be very modest if not minimal.

We are expecting Intel to formally reveal the new processors in the very near future so we won’t, at least in theory, have long to wait before we can find out just how good this 10th-gen series (as a whole) is.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!