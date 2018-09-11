InWin 101C Tempered Glass RGB Mid-Tower Chassis Review

InWin 101C

No stranger to innovative design and award-winning products, InWin is always a welcome sight in the eTeknix office. Their 101C is a chassis I’ve been eager to review, and it comes packed full of great features at a very promising price tag. For just £89.99 MSRP (it’s actually cheaper at most stores), you get a tempered glass panel, RGB lighting, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (hence the C in the name), and a clever interior design that’s sure to look great once your system is installed. The chassis market is extremely competitive right now, but with a solid feature set, this could be a winner for InWin. Even more so, it’s price isn’t in the thousands like some of their flagship products, affordable by maybe Scrooge McDuck at best. So, this is one of their few modern chassis that people can actually afford.

Features

Elegant design with clear lines

Huge side window made of tinted tempered glass

Excellent workmanship & quality materials

Vertical attachment of the top fans or the radiator

RGB illuminated logo (power button)

Space for motherboards with ATX * , Micro ATX or Mini ITX form factor

I / O panel with 1x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2x USB 3.0 and HD audio ports

Sufficient space for a strong air or water cooling setup

2 x 3.5 / 2.5 “& 2x 2.5” drive slots available

Timelessly elegant design with huge tempered glass side window

What InWin Had to Say

“With the IN WIN 101C, the case specialist once again presents a fabulously thought-out and handsome Midi-Tower. Made from the highest quality steel and equipped with a huge tinted tempered glass side window, the 101C is designed for stylish gaming systems up to ATX form factor* . The presentation of built-in hardware succeeds in such a housing particularly well, because the noble chassis is typical “IN WIN” – very high quality production and allows a fancy arrangement of the hardware. The C in the name stands for the fast USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Connection, which is pluggable on both sides and with high speeds up to 10 Gb / s (compatible motherboard provided). In addition, the C variant is equipped with RGB LED lighting that illuminates the IN WIN logo and the front connectors.”

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.