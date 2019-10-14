InWin Alice “PC Case” Revealed – A Case With Clothes

We saw the InWin Alice in prototype form at Computex earlier this year. It’s safe to say, it’s one of the most out-there and crazy ideas we’ve seen for a PC case. However, it’s also one of those that was just so wild and bonkers, that it just might work. Instead of a big metal case, with big metal and tempered glass panels, it comes with… well, none of those things.

Plastic and Cloth?

What you get instead is a sturdy but lightweight plastic frame. It looks like a hollowed-out beer-create with some hardware mounts inside it. I’m not even joking. Despite this, is still looks surprisingly good though. Of course, this is where things get interesting because this case can wear clothes!

Why have a case that only has one colour? The whole thing comes with custom slip-covers so you can literally dress it up. Transparent mesh fabrics, printed vinyl, and all kinds of whacky colours are possible. It’s really unlike anything else out there. When you base a case design on Alice in Wonderland, you end up in some strange places.

What InWin Had to Say

“The Alice chassis combines a durable and sturdy, yet ultra-light-weight frame with a variety of vivid colors. For those that are bold enough to enjoy something different than a traditional, heavy case, the Alice chassis showcases an explosion of possible color choices and intricate designs to create something totally distinct.”

Features

Inside, the Alice chassis is designed to allow the easiest PC hardware installation ever. It features a removable steel motherboard tray so the main components can be carefully installed outside, if required, then the open frame design allows cable routing to become an easier and neater practice. Once the PC is assembled, its vertical internal design provides considerably better cooling through an unobstructed path that follows natural convection, while this bottom-to-top airflow can be driven by three base-mounted fans.

Mounts

With the vertical mounting of internal hardware, the motherboard I/O ports are at the top for easy access. Since dust makes builders “mad as a hatter,” the cover hides internal cables and limits dust entry. Two integrated handles mean the chassis can be lifted and moved easily, while its ultra-light-weight materials and taller design allows for easier transportation, even when full of hardware.

ATX

The Alice chassis can support up to ATX motherboards with eight expansion slots, and high-performance hardware such as longer graphics cards, power supplies and taller CPU coolers. Up to four 120mm fans can be fitted, plus three 2.5-inch SSDs and one 3.5-inch HDD.

For more information about the InWin Alice Chassis, please visit the product page here.

