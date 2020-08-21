InWin Launches Saturn Series High-Performance Case Fans

InWin has today announced the availability of its new Saturn Series ASN120 (120mm) and ASN140 (140mm) high-performance case fans. These unique case fans mix a high-airflow, low-noise design and present a vibrant, soft-glow, ARGB lighting. The Saturn Series ARGB case fans continue InWin’s breakthrough technological development with a patented modular design that can daisy-chain fans together, simplifying cable management.

The Saturn Series extends InWin’s comprehensive fan series that now includes, Jupiter (AJ120), EGO(AE120), CROWN(AC120/140), SIRIUS LOOP(ASL120) and Polaris RGB.

The Saturn ASN140 provides up to 93.97CFM of airflow while the ASN120 provides up to 3.12mm/H2O of air pressure at maximum performance. Their wide speed range, 4-pin intelligent PWM control, and shock-proof rubber mounting pads mean it’s ideal for either CPU coolers, liquid cooling radiators, or as part of an air-cooled PC. The Saturn Series are equipped with sleeve bearings to provide lower noise output and a longer lifespan.

With 16.8 million lighting combinations via ARGB LEDs, users can truly color coordinate their PC builds to perfectly match other components around set themes. Rigid stripes around the transparent frame provide a unique effect as the light refracts through, while the frosted icefan blades provide a soft glow into the system. The Saturn Series can sync with ARGB-enabled motherboard software from ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI or ASRock, or the lighting effect can also be controlled using the InWin ARGB One-Click controller, which is bundled with the ASN120 and ASN140 3-pack.

The Saturn Series fans can daisy-chain power, control, and lighting cables together, greatly simplifying cable management. This keeps PC builds tidy, it removes the stress of routing several cables and also bypasses the limitations of motherboards without sufficient fan connectors.

At the time of writing, InWin has not confirmed a specific regional release date nor expected MSRP for the new Saturn Series case fans. If you do, however, want to learn more about them, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

