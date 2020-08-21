InWin Launches Saturn Series High-Performance Case Fans

/ 10 mins ago
InWin Launches Saturn Series

InWin has today announced the availability of its new Saturn Series ASN120 (120mm) and ASN140 (140mm) high-performance case fans. These unique case fans mix a high-airflow, low-noise design and present a vibrant, soft-glow, ARGB lighting. The Saturn Series ARGB case fans continue InWin’s breakthrough technological development with a patented modular design that can daisy-chain fans together, simplifying cable management.

The Saturn Series extends InWin’s comprehensive fan series that now includes, Jupiter (AJ120), EGO(AE120), CROWN(AC120/140), SIRIUS LOOP(ASL120) and Polaris RGB.

InWin Launches Saturn Series

InWin Saturn Series Case Fans

The Saturn ASN140 provides up to 93.97CFM of airflow while the ASN120 provides up to 3.12mm/H2O of air pressure at maximum performance. Their wide speed range, 4-pin intelligent PWM control, and shock-proof rubber mounting pads mean it’s ideal for either CPU coolers, liquid cooling radiators, or as part of an air-cooled PC. The Saturn Series are equipped with sleeve bearings to provide lower noise output and a longer lifespan.

With 16.8 million lighting combinations via ARGB LEDs, users can truly color coordinate their PC builds to perfectly match other components around set themes. Rigid stripes around the transparent frame provide a unique effect as the light refracts through, while the frosted icefan blades provide a soft glow into the system. The Saturn Series can sync with ARGB-enabled motherboard software from ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI or ASRock, or the lighting effect can also be controlled using the InWin ARGB One-Click controller, which is bundled with the ASN120 and ASN140 3-pack.

The Saturn Series fans can daisy-chain power, control, and lighting cables together, greatly simplifying cable management. This keeps PC builds tidy, it removes the stress of routing several cables and also bypasses the limitations of motherboards without sufficient fan connectors.

InWin Launches Saturn Series

Specifications

InWin Launches Saturn Series

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, InWin has not confirmed a specific regional release date nor expected MSRP for the new Saturn Series case fans. If you do, however, want to learn more about them, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Motherboard Brand?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend