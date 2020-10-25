InWin Saturn ASN120 ARGB Fan Kit Review

/ 4 seconds ago

Next Page »

InWin Saturn ASN120 ARGB Fan Kit Review 1

InWin is a brand most commonly associated with their PC chassis designs and, it should be noted, with good reason as very rarely do they bring something to the market that doesn’t warrant more than a little attention be it due to it being an innovative or interesting new concept.

With the release of the new ‘Saturn ASN120’ ARGB case fans, therefore, you might be wondering what’s so special about these. Well, put simply, they feature levels of functionality that users like me (who value strong cable management) will really appreciate.

InWin Saturn ASN120 ARGB Fan Kit Review 2

InWin Saturn ASN120 ARGB Fan Kit

Coming with amazingly strong aesthetics that are backed up by impressive ARGB functionality, you might be wondering why I’m already declaring my love for these case fans. Well, although available as both single or triple pack kits (and for this review, we will specifically be looking at the triple pack), the main feature that impresses me most is that they offer amazing levels of cable control and functionality.

Before I get too far ahead of myself, however, let’s take a look at some of the features and specifications from these fans!

InWin Saturn ASN120 ARGB Fan Kit Review 3

What Does InWin Have to Say?

“Our patented modular connector design daisy-chains the fans together, making cable management quick, easy, and clean.

The ARGB feature complements other ARGB components and can be synced together with motherboard software via 3-pin, 5V header.

The rigid stripes found along the transparent frame of the ASN120 showcases the beauty of their architecture and provides a unique perspective when the lights bleed through.”

Specification

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official Thermaltake product page via the link here!

InWin Saturn ASN120 ARGB Fan Kit Review 4

Features

  • High Airflow Case Fan
  • Modular Connector Design
  • ARGB Lighting Effect
  • Included Controller allows Fans to Function without an ARGB M/B
  • Intelligent PWM Cooling Design
inwin saturn ASN120

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    What Resolution Do You Game At?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend