InWin Saturn ASN120 ARGB Fan Kit Review

InWin is a brand most commonly associated with their PC chassis designs and, it should be noted, with good reason as very rarely do they bring something to the market that doesn’t warrant more than a little attention be it due to it being an innovative or interesting new concept.

With the release of the new ‘Saturn ASN120’ ARGB case fans, therefore, you might be wondering what’s so special about these. Well, put simply, they feature levels of functionality that users like me (who value strong cable management) will really appreciate.

InWin Saturn ASN120 ARGB Fan Kit

Coming with amazingly strong aesthetics that are backed up by impressive ARGB functionality, you might be wondering why I’m already declaring my love for these case fans. Well, although available as both single or triple pack kits (and for this review, we will specifically be looking at the triple pack), the main feature that impresses me most is that they offer amazing levels of cable control and functionality.

Before I get too far ahead of myself, however, let’s take a look at some of the features and specifications from these fans!

What Does InWin Have to Say?

“Our patented modular connector design daisy-chains the fans together, making cable management quick, easy, and clean. The ARGB feature complements other ARGB components and can be synced together with motherboard software via 3-pin, 5V header. The rigid stripes found along the transparent frame of the ASN120 showcases the beauty of their architecture and provides a unique perspective when the lights bleed through.”

Specification

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official Thermaltake product page via the link here!

Features