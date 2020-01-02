InWin Tease Their CES 2020 Product Announcements

With CES 2020 set to kick off on January 6th, our bags are all packed and ready and, rest assured, we’ll be bringing you all of the news straight from the showroom floor. It seems, however, that InWin is keen to let us all know what we can expect to see from them at the event.

InWin Tease CES 2020 Product Launches

As part of an official press release, InWin has provided us with some details on some of their key product launches scheduled to appear at the event. While this sadly did not include any pictures, we can provide you with their official description of them below. Let’s see what we can expect!

InWin ‘Diéy’ 10th Generation Signature Edition Chassis

At CES 2020, InWin will announce it’s latest 10th Generation Signature Edition PC Chassis, Diéy(“Butterfly”). InWin’s Signature Edition Chassis designs have pushed the boundaries of the PC building community. Diéy creates a stunning transforming PC; with 80 Ocean Blue scales that move and illuminate, hosts a built-in projector and a built-in AI that recognizes natural interactions through facial detection, voice and hand gesture control. Experience the new Diéy first at CES 2020.

InWin 215, 216 and C200 Creator

With six 3.5’’ HDD trays and two 2.5’’ SSD mounting spaces, the C200 Creator is ideal for professional content creators that require plenty of local storage space and a smart, discrete outward design. The 5.25’’ optical drive bays can be exchanged for two or three front-accessible hot-swap bays. For quick and convenient transfer of ultra-large files in a studio. Meanwhile, the InWin 215 and 216 provide visual variety in a chassis built for everyone; with a mix of great styling options, superb cooling potential and user-friendly features.

InWin B1 mini-ITX PC chassis

Featuring a beautifully curved design, the tiny B1 is a desk showpiece whether standing vertically or horizontally. The outer rings encircle all sides. Except for the rear I/O, cleverly hiding the ventilation areas, meanwhile, the tinted tempered glass cover provides a view of the mini-ITX internals. It’s ideal for stylish office PCs, HTPCs or for light gaming. The B1 comes pre-installed with a 200W,80Plus Gold certified PSU.

InWin SR36 and SR24 AIO liquid coolers

The SR36 and SR24 All-In-One (AIO) CPU liquid coolers feature a patented,“twin-turbine”pump where both operate simultaneously to apply parallel pressure to the copper cold-plate. Combined with high-performance, micro-channel fin radiators and specially designed high-static pressure AJF120 fans, the SR-series offers high-performance and ultra-reliable CPU cooling solutions for enthusiasts and gamers.

InWin AJ120 ‘high flow-optimized’ ARGB cooling fans

The AJ120 is a high-performance case fan that mixes high airflow, low-noise design with soft-glow ARGB LED lighting. It uses a unique 7-blade design that generates over 70 CFM and 2.62mm/H2O air pressure at maximum performance. Other features include a 4-pin intelligent PWM control with wide speed range, built-in vibration-proof mounting pads and daisy-chain support for power, control and ARGB lighting cables, greatly simplifying cable management.

Where Can I Learn More?

As above, we will be in attendance at CES 2020. So for the latest news direct from the event, be sure to check out our website and social media channels.

For specific news from InWin, however, you can visit their official website via the link here which will be updated with their latest product reveals as they happen in Las Vegas!

What do you think? Which of their products sounds most interesting to you? – Let us know in the comments!