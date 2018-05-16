IRDM & Chillblast 32 GB 3000 MHz DDR4 Memory Kit Review

GOODRAM

There are a lot of cool memory products on the market these days, but there are hardly any fresh names on the market! However, that changes today while I review the first memory kit we’ve ever seen from GOODRAM. Their new IRDM modules come in a range of colours and configurations, and you can check those out here. However, we’ve got some very special custom designed modules that feature the Chillblast branding. For those of you who don’t know, Chillblast is a major system integrator here in the UK. Of course, we expect they’ll be printing many custom heat spreader designs in the future, and colour options too.

So what about the underlying tech, how does that hold up, because a lick of paint isn’t going to make or break them. Fortunately, the set we’ve got offers up 32GB in a 16+16 Dual-Channel format. That’s a lot of memory! Of course, it’s backed up by some blazing speed, running at 3000 MHz XMP performance plus overclocking potential.

Features

IRDM X DDR4 memory modules use 8GB and 16GB per module and are available in single and dual channel configurations (16 GB). Depending on the model IRDM X modules are clocked at 2666, 2800, 3000 and 3200 MHz, with CL16 timings. This combination creates an affordable but fast enough module for all types of applications.

Efficient DDR4 technology

32GB in dual-channel configuration

Up to 3200 MHz frequency with CL16 timings

Premium sorted DRAM components

Lifetime warranty

Specifications

What GOODRAM Had to Say

“IRDM X DDR4 memory modules are designed for gamers, enthusiasts and pro users. IRDM X DDR4 are built using pre-qualified memory chips and 8-layer black PCB. Module is enclosed in upgraded heatsinks available in different colors.” – Goodram

What’s in the Box

Unfortunately, the review samples were dispatched in an unbranded package, so we aren’t able to show you at this time.