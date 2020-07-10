Is Capcom Unsure About the Name Resident Evil: Village Has?

Since the official reveal of Resident Evil: Village around a month ago, the trailer has (at least to my knowledge) been pretty well-received by fans of the zombie-infested franchise. Well, I’ve not heard anyone complain about it so far at least! It seems, however, that following the launch of a new survey, Capcom may not be too sure about one aspect of it. Specifically, whether the name is really striking the right chord with consumers!

Resident Evil: Village

Just in case you missed it within the branding, similar to Resident Evil 7, Capcom is looking to use roman numerals (set within the words) to indicate that this is the 8th release in the main franchise. Based on the rather detailed aspect of the survey, with particular attention to the name, however, it would appear that Capcom isn’t certain that this reference is really making that clear. Why would they want to? Well, perhaps because opinions on the Resident Evil spin-offs have largely been less favorable when compared to the main franchise. As such, they may be concerns that an ambiguous title (I don’t think it’s ambiguous by the way) may cause some confusion with the gaming community.

Asking at least 6 questions on your opinion of the name, part of me wonders whether Capcom thinks it might be a little too high-brow for people to realize that this actually is Resident Evil 8.

Please take a few minutes of your time to fill out this form about Resident Evil Village.https://t.co/KW7F9TAPNs pic.twitter.com/tjkLVKilHa — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 8, 2020

What Do We Think?

While we strongly recommend you participate in the survey, particularly if you want to voice your opinions surrounding the next instalment, it appears to us that Capcom just wants a little verification that the name ‘Resident Evil: Village’ is actually pretty decent.

I mean, I don’t have a problem with it, but if you do, you might want to hit up that survey to let them know exactly what your opinions on it are! Who knows, you might even be able to suggest a better alternative!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!