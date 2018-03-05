ISP’s Given One Year To Be Honest With Connection Speeds

ISP Ultimatum

For years now, Ofcom has been fighting with Internet Service Providers regarding their advertised speeds and what customers are really achieving.

There are of course many within the UK who suffer from poor internet speeds and many of these feel mislead by claims by ISP‘s regarding what speeds they could get while delivering sub-par performance. As such, in an official Ofcom Report, ISP’s have less than a year to do all the research necessary to make sure that broadband speeds are mis-sold.

Required Changes!

In the report, Ofcom will be changing the regulations to close a few loopholes and half-truths ISP companies have been able to exploit. For example, the regulations were changes that ISP’s could no longer advertise a maximum speed, but rather an estimate. For some, however, particularly in rural areas, estimates are not accurate.

The changes will, therefore, see the following;

ISP’s must advertise and disclose an estimated broadband speed for you specifically – This speed must be reflective.

Estimates must take into consideration any peak-use bandwidth limitations.

You must be provided with a minimum speed which your ISP must adhere to. If the speed is not kept, then your ISP has 30 days to offer you some rectification.

If no solution is found, you will be allowed to break your contract with no penalty.

The changes, set to come into effect on March 1st, 2019 gives ISP’s less than a year to really research what they are saying and what is the truth.

What do we think?

It’s not hard to discern that ISP’s have used the rather vague requirements to continue to overstate the position of broadband. They have become experts in lying without lying. The changes, therefore, will at least give the providers a need to be honest and a consequence if they are not.

Even this implementation might not be the magic bullet to the problem, it is, however, a step in the right direction.

What do you think? A good idea? How did you do advertised/actual speeds? – Let us know in the comments!

