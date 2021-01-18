It’s Official, You CAN Transfer Your Old Saves to Hitman 3!

It’s been a real rollercoaster for Hitman fans this week. Firstly, we know that the game will be heading to the Epic Games Store. That’s absolutely fine with me, the stick EGS has gotten is one thing, but any games I have played there, I can’t say I’ve really had any issues. But I digress. The main issue this time was that you likely played previous two games via Steam. That meant that there was no way to load up your previous save games in Hitman 3… Which sucks.

Hitman 3

This was first reported and the developers basically said, nope, not going to work and I doubt EGS and Steam were about to buddy up in a hurry to fix it either. Thankfully, it looks like the team at IO Interactive has figured something out at last. Plus, IO Interactive claim that the Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass will also be available to everyone who pre-orders Hitman 3, or purchases the game within ten days of the release. Check the official statement in the image above.

The bad news is that the tool/solution to transfer your progress will NOT be available on launch day, but soon after the launch. I expect we’ll have an update soon on that. Furthermore, the game will get another update later this year brining Ray Tracing effects. To me, it sounds like I’ll just wait a few months to play this one, but I am still pretty hyped regardless.

Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career in HITMAN 3, the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Available in January 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC here.