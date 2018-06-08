J.J. Abrams Is To Start Making Video Games

J.J. Abrams Is Going To Start Making Video Games

In recent year J.J. Abrams has been delighting us at the cinema with his Star Trek reboot and even his efforts with the Star Wars franchise. Taking on two of the biggest science-fiction brands out there was a bold move and in fairness, I think he pulled it off fairly well in both regards. It seems, now, however, that he plans to turn his attention to another area.

In a report via PCGamesN, J.J. Abram’s ‘Bad Robot’ company is looking to start making video games. This is somewhat usual, but could potentially lead to some very exciting things on the way.

What do we know so far?

In the report, it is suggested that a deal has already been struck with Tencent and Warner Bros. Interactive. If you were not aware, the former of those two companies is the owner of League of Legends. So clearly there is already a bit of pedigree in this announcement.

The plan is that the games made are going to be a variety of types. There will be entirely independent games, there will be franchised games and even possibly mobile games. With J.J. Abrams involved though, this certainly adds an interesting new dimension to what could potentially be made. Why not just give him the next Batman game? Better still, let’s see if he can make an actually great Star Trek game! That might be asking too much of him though.

In regards to the announcement Abrams has said: “I’m a massive games fan. And increasingly envious of the amazing tools developers get to work with, and the worlds they get to play in.”

What he will get involved in first remains to be seen. This is, however, if nothing else, very interesting and a move I don’t think many were expecting.

What do you think? Is this a good move by all concerned? In addition, what game would you like to see J.J. Abrams involved in? – Let us know in the comments!