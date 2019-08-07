Japanese Designers Reveal Passenger Drone Test Video

In terms of unconventional travel methods, it’s certainly been a rather interesting few weeks. Particularly since we recently saw Franky Zapata successfully complete his channel crossing on his 100mph hoverboard. If there is a universal truth in technology, however, it’s that whatever us in the West might have, Japan likely has something far more impressive. Such as a drone capable of carrying multiple passengers.

Following the release of a new video, Japanese technology company NEC (in partnership with tech startup Cartivator) has revealed a successful test of their drone system that, quite frankly, looks more than a little impressive!

Passenger Drone Takes Flight (or should that be hover?)

There are, of course, many companies currently researching and investing into what is essentially flying car technology. Many, however, seem pretty convinced that further development on existing drone technology may be the best way to proceed.

As you can see in the video below, the craft successfully holds flight at around 3-4 meters from the ground for around 45 seconds. Admittedly, it wasn’t actually carrying any passengers. This is, however, one of the most impressive videos to date showcasing the potential of this as a transport technology.

A Positive Step, But Far From Perfect

Japan is well-known for being very positive about its use of drone technology in the future. For example, the country wants to utilise them for deliveries by 2023 and has even gone as far as to say that they would like them used for city travel by 2030.

Admittedly, based on the video above, the latter might seem a long way off. It didn’t, for example, look particularly stable. In addition, it sounded like the worlds largest bee who was suffering from a bad case of ‘roid rage’.

From small acorns do large oaks grow, however, and although this is an early step, it’s still more than a little impressive!

What do you think? Would you like a ride on this? – Let us know in the comments!