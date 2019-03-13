Japanese Love Hotel Offers (Naked?) Dance Dance Revolution

Japanese Love Hotel Offers Dance Dance Revolution!

I’m going to start this by assuming that our gentle readers will have absolutely no idea what a ‘love hotel’ is. Well, put simply, it’s a concept pretty much unique to Japan which offers rooms on an ‘hourly’ basis for the free-exchange of ideas and possibly bodily fluids.

Yes, we’re talking about hotels that people rent purely for the purpose of having sex… or are we? – In a report via Kotaku, a ‘Love Hotel’ in Japan is offering people the opportunity to play a little Dance Dance Revolution. Presumably, between love making sessions.

Is This A Joke?

Well, I suppose that depends on whether you are referring to the arcade machines or the concept of a ‘love hotel’. Either way, yes, this is very much a real thing and if you visit Japan, you’re welcome to give it a try yourself. The Dance Dance Revolution machine that is…

Playing it naked is, I presume, entirely optional. I just hope they give it a wipe down afterwards!

How Much Does It Cost?

The room/s (which offer some differing arcade machines if you prefer) come at around £45 for 2-hours.

Admittedly, finding someone to *ahem* ‘play with’ might be a bit more difficult (or more expensive), but that’s your problem! – If nothing else though, having your own personal DDR machine for a couple of hours could be fun.

What do you think? Are you impressed or disturbed by this concept? – Let us know in the comments!