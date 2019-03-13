Japanese Love Hotel Offers (Naked?) Dance Dance Revolution

I’m going to start this by assuming that our gentle readers will have absolutely no idea what a ‘love hotel’ is. Well, put simply, it’s a concept pretty much unique to Japan which offers rooms on an ‘hourly’ basis for the free-exchange of ideas and possibly bodily fluids.

Yes, we’re talking about hotels that people rent purely for the purpose of having sex… or are we? – In a report via Kotaku, a ‘Love Hotel’ in Japan is offering people the opportunity to play a little Dance Dance Revolution. Presumably, between love making sessions.

Is This A Joke?

Well, I suppose that depends on whether you are referring to the arcade machines or the concept of a ‘love hotel’. Either way, yes, this is very much a real thing and if you visit Japan, you’re welcome to give it a try yourself. The Dance Dance Revolution machine that is…

Playing it naked is, I presume, entirely optional. I just hope they give it a wipe down afterwards!

How Much Does It Cost?

The room/s (which offer some differing arcade machines if you prefer) come at around £45 for 2-hours.

Admittedly, finding someone to *ahem* ‘play with’ might be a bit more difficult (or more expensive), but that’s your problem! – If nothing else though, having your own personal DDR machine for a couple of hours could be fun.

What do you think? Are you impressed or disturbed by this concept? – Let us know in the comments!

