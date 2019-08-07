Japanese Tech Company Reveals Robotic Tail Prosthetic

Now, if you heard that Japan had released a robotic tail I suspect that some of you may have instantly thought of a certain association with, shall we say, an enthusiasm shared between consenting adults wearing animal costumes. Well, sorry to disappoint you, but this is nothing to do with that!

Following the release of a video, however, researchers at Keio University in Japan have revealed their ‘Arque’. A fully articulated robotic tail designed to help maintain overall balance and posture.

What Does the Robotic Tail Do?

Featuring various customizable features that can be made to suit the wearer, in its most basic terms, the tail moves around in order to help try and maintain a solid centre of gravity for the user.

The tail features 4 tubes which can shrink or expand (to increase or decrease the length of the tail) depending on what the ‘brain’ thinks needs to happen.

Practical Applications

I must admit that the video failed to really sell me on any strong (or suitable) practical applications. I can’t help but feel, however, that this could surely be implemented in the healthcare industry.

Perhaps as an augmented assistant to those who have difficulty maintaining balance while walking such as the elderly. It could, however, also be used as part of a VR set-up which would definitely add a new level of interactivity.

We look forward to seeing more of this (and it’s practical applications) in the future! Just hopefully not in an ‘adult’ context.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? What practical applications do you think this could have? – Let us know in the comments!