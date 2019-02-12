Jim Ryan Revealed As New Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO

Jim Ryan

Sony Interactive Entertainment has today announced that Jim Ryan will be taking over as the new CEO and President as of April 1st, 2019. Yes, while the date might be somewhat auspicious this has been confirmed in a formal statement as he replaces John Kodera who will be stepping down to Deputy President to explore ‘innovative user experiences’.

As part of the announcement, Jim Ryan has said via Eurogamer: “It’s a huge honour to be asked to take on the role of President and CEO of SIE. I’ve seen the PlayStation business grow and change massively since the very early days, and I hope to be able to put that experience to good use in reinforcing the foundations of the Game & Network Service business, and in evolving the entertainment that PlayStation offers to its engaged and passionate community.”

Experience But At A Difficult Time

Being the former European head of Sony Interactive, he does come to the role with experience. It is, however, at a very critical time for the company. Although nothing is confirmed, we fully expect the PS5 to be formally announced by the end of the year. This, with a planned release for late 2020.

As such, overseeing the release of their next-generation console is quite the responsibility. He is, however, something of a controversial figure. He was, after all, an outspoken critic of the lack of backwards compatibility for both the PS3 and 4. Something that upset a lot of fans.

It will be interesting to see what opinion he has surrounding this and the PS5.

What do you think? Is this a good appointment? How will this affect the PS5? – Let us know what you think in the comments!