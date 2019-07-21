John Wick NES-Like Tribute Free to Play on PC

The John Wick films are not exactly productions that require your brain to be at their peak efficiency. The premise is actually somewhat rather generic with an ex-assassin out for revenge with guns blazing and explosions cropping up everywhere they pass.

When you consider the premise though, it largely describes the vast majority of the film to game adaptations we saw for the NES console. It is, perhaps, therefore not too surprising that fans have come together to create a NES style ‘run and gun’ action game based on the film franchise.

John Wick Gets the NES-Style Treatment

At a glance, the game looks very similar to the NES games Contra and Terminator. Unlike those games, however, this fan-made version has actually assembled together something of a plot.

The John Wick fan-made game is, as you might expect, really excellent. Although remember that I mentioned Contra? Well, this is arguably a lot tougher and less forgiving!

Where Can I Play It?

As you might expect, a game such as this treads on a few copyright issues. As such, it is currently available to download and play for free on PC right now. You might want to get yours now, however, before that C&D letter arrives.

You can check out more about the game and download it via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to grab your copy? – Let us know in the comments!