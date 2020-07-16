Jonsbo Launches the A4 Mini-ITX Chassis Series

Jonsbo may not be a brand you’re overly familiar with (yet), but over the last few months, their various product releases have certainly started to come into the attention of mainstream retailers and industry enthusiasts. In announcing their new AT ITX chassis series, however, we certainly have a very sleek design here that should be a very tempting proposition for those looking for high-quality PC case in a surprisingly small package!

Jonsbo A4 ITX Chassis Series

The Jonsbo A4 series is a compact MINI-ITX case range made using aluminum and tempered glass materials. The innovative dual-chamber design offers plenty of room for powerful gaming systems and proves that high-end and ultra-compact can be one and the same.

Available in black, grey or silver, you also have a decent selection to ensure you get the design that is most aesthetically pleasing to you!

Specifications

Dimension – 169mm(W)*273mm(H)*340mm(D)

Material – Top plate 3mm aluminum magnesium alloy;

Front plate/back plate/bottom plate 2mm aluminum magnesium alloy Hardware 1.5mm all black steel plate Side plate 3.00mm all tempered glass

Motherboard – Mini-ITX

Drive Bay – 2*2.5+1*3.5

Cooling System – Top: 120mm*2 (optional); Bottom: 120mm*2 (optional)

Max. CPU Cooler Height – 71mm

Max. Display Card Length – 325mm

Front I/O Port – POWER*1 USB3.0*1

PCI Expansion Slots – 2

Price & Available

In announcing the launch, all three variants of the Jonsbo A4 ITX Chassis Series are available to purchase now through Overclockers UK for £129.95. For more information, you can check out the following product websites:

Of the three, I think I like the silver version the best, but what are your thoughts on this new release? – Let us know in the comments!