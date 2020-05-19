JONSBO Reveals its CR-1000 Plus CPU Cooler

I must admit that JONSBO isn’t a brand that I’m overly familiar with and, if you haven’t heard of them either, it’s no major criticism. Largely only tending to release their products within the Asian market, while they’d certainly not be one of the first cooler manufacturers to roll off my tongue, I must admit to being something of a fan of their honestly very attractive CPU cooler designs.

Following a new update to their website, however, the company has just revealed its new CR-1000 Plus and, I’ll go as far to say that I think it’s one of the best-looking air coolers around at the moment!

JONSBO CR-1000 Plus

The JONSBO CR-1000 Plus is (essentially) a modified version of their standard CR-1000 design that (for all intents and purposes) appears to only include a slightly increased radiator size while also allowing for the installation of a 2nd fan. On the whole, this isn’t (otherwise) massively different.

With its sleek black and silver design, however, and with all that RGB glory, I must admit that I really like the look of the CR-1000 Plus. While generally appearing similar to a lot of other designs, it’s styling just gives it an extra edge on the aesthetics. – The only problem is, we’re probably never going to see this land on Western shores!

China Only?

At the time of writing, unlike many of their other products, the CR-1000 Plus website has only been given Chinese localization (if you try to set it to English, it defaults you back to their front page). As such, one suspects that despite how great this cooler looks, it may never leave Chinese shores. I must admit though, I would love to get this on our test bench to see if it performs anything close to how awesome it looks!

So, in a nutshell, the JONSBO CR-1000 Plus may be one of the best looking coolers you’ll probably never get the chance to buy. I really do hope that this manages to break out though!

If you do, incidentally, want more information, you can check out the product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!