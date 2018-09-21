Jump Force Closed Beta Test Starts on October 12

Play it in Advance

Anime brawler Jump Force has many manga and anime fans excited for the biggest crossover video game event in years. The brawler appears to be Bandai-Namco’s answer to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. In a way that features many familiar characters in a cross over game.

This time it pools manga/anime characters together from Shonen Jump. Including properties such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, One Piece, Hunter X Hunter and even Death Note.

Now you will have the chance to play it before everyone else, through the closed beta test program. This event will run between October 12 to 14 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Sorry PC users, this beta event seems to be limited to consoles.

How Do I Sign Up?

The Closed Beta Test codes will be sent exclusively to Bandai-Namco’s EP!C Rewards Club members. Naturally this is also in limited quantities. However, users can sign up by following this link and hoping for the best.

There are also some regional limitations for this beta. Luckily, for those in Europe, Middle East and Australia they qualify for this promotion.

The complete version of Jump Force is not coming on PlayStation 4, XBox One and PC until 2019.