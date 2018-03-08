Jurassic World Alive Mobile AR Game Arriving Spring 2018

Pokemon Go but With Dinosaurs

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is arriving in theaters on June 22, 2018. However, fans will also soon be able to take part in a Jurassic adventure of their own. Introducing Jurassic World Alive, an interactive augmented reality (AR) game in the vein of Pokemon Go. Developed by Ludia, players can collect a variety of dinosaurs while exploring their own neighborhoods and cities around the world.

Alex Thabet, President and CEO of Ludia, says: “With Jurassic World Alive, our goal is for audiences to be fully immersed into a world with living dinosaurs in a way that’s never been possible until today. We’re giving them the opportunity to explore and connect with likeminded players while building and interacting with these powerful prehistoric species.”

Players discover dinosaurs by locating them on a map, then deploying an in-game drone to collect DNA samples. They can level up and create genetically modified dinosaurs of their own in labs. Furthermore, they can compete with other players in arena battle for rewards.

When is Jurassic World Alive Coming Out?

The mobile game is arriving on Spring 2018 for both iOS and Android devices. Interested players are encouraged to register early at Jurassic World Alive website to receive a free rare incubator once the game launches.

