Just Cause 4 Dev Diary Video Shows Off New APEX Engine

Showcasing APEX Power

Just Cause 4 is still a five months away from launch, but a new video has rolled out showing fans what to expect. Publisher Square Enix and developer Avalanche studios released the trailer in order to showcase the game’s new APEX engine. This is a significantly revamped engine from the original Avalanche engine used in Just Cause 3. Considering Avalanch studios intends for the game to be much bigger and more epic than previous installments, a full engine revamp makes sense.

The APEX engine delivers better interactivity, extreme weather simulations and better physics than before. The physics and scenery were already quite impressive in Just Cause 3. However, APEX intends to add more details to the open world game and is an ambitious effort. Creating a game engine from the ground up is not exactly something developers do often for a sequel. This most likely suggests that the team wants to have much larger map sizes.

At this point, a shifting day/night engine with periodic snow or rain effect is hardly impressive in a game. Especially since everyone is doing it. Which is why the developers want to introduce other types of weather events. In particular, sandstorms and tornadoes which could dynamically affect the gameplay.

When is Just Cause 4 Coming Out?

The game is on schedule for release for the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on December 4, 2018.