Kalypso Media Announces Tropico 6 Is Delayed

Tropico 6

I am a pretty huge fan of the Tropico series. Admittedly, I have always been something of a fan of city-building style games and with the abject failure that was the most recent Sim City re-boot, Tropico was around to stroke my hand and tell me that everything was ok. I was, therefore, pretty hyped when I heard that a Tropico 6 was on the way.

If nothing else, it would give me another chance to pretend I’m a benevolent dictator. One who only rarely kills my enemies.

With a release set for the game on January 25th, however, there is some bad news Presidente! In a report via Eurogamer, Tropico 6 has officially been delayed!

Good News/Bad News

I must admit, while I am disappointed it has been delayed, I am also somewhat relieved. Anyone who has been paying attention to the releases this month will undoubtedly be aware that January 25th also just happened to be the release date for another huge game. Namely Resident Evil 2. As such, at least with the delay, I don’t have to pick between the two any more.

When Is It Out?

Although Tropico 6 is currently available to those who have pre-purchased the game, the official release will now not be until March 29th. The decision to delay the game is reportedly based on feedback received from the beta.

Simon Hellwig of Kalpyso Media has said: “Combining my own opinion and the response we had from thousands of dedicated beta players around the world, Kalypso has decided to postpone the release of the game for another couple of months.”

A little over 2 months is quite a delay, I do, however, hope that Kalypso Media use the time to put any finishing touches they clearly think are necessary. And, as above, it at least frees me up to pump all the time I need into Resident Evil 2.

