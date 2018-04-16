Katsuhiro Harada Producer of Tekken Says Denuvo Affects Performance

Tekken Producer says Denuvo is affecting performance

When it comes to piracy protection many developers chose to use Denuvo. Operating as a somewhat background application, the program is designed to prevent any games being cracked or pirated. It is, however, a program that has a lot of critics.

Many feel that the software impedes the performance of games and in truth, the evidence for that is very mixed. You will have those of course on both sides of the fence who are very firm in their opinion. The honest truth is though is that it’s unclear.

One of the latest critics, however, is certainly quite a notable one. Katsuhiro Harada, producer of the Tekken fighting game series has taken to Twitter to say that Denuvo is the direct cause of current framerate issues the latest game is suffering from.

Is he right?

In the post below, he believes that the inclusion of Denuvo, likely not his decision, is causing many of the framerate and performance issues users of the PC version are currently experiencing.

Problem occurred in "TEKKEN7 for PC". that the frame rate drops when hits such as Akuma's "Shakunetsu Hadouken".

Since it's not a problem of graphics & CPU processing, it will not solve even if changing PC setting (problem with encryption program).

We'll fix Soon. Sorry Plz wait. — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) April 13, 2018

While he may be right, there is another dimension to this. The specific instance he is referring to is in a report via DSOGaming, reported it not having started happening until the most recent patch. It, therefore, opens the door to the suggestion that the patch/update may be the true root of the issue.

The future of Denuvo

While piracy is clearly a major issue in the gaming industry, the critics of Denuvo are certainly more vocal than its supporters. Even developers seem to take a mixed approach to it, even within their own games. Denuvo can work. It has, however, also been seen to be compromised within days of the launch of a game.

What do you think? Should developers stop using Denuvo? Does it affect performance? In addition, do you chose not to buy games that include it? – Let us know in the comments!