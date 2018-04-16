Katsuhiro Harada Producer of Tekken Says Denuvo Affects Performance

/ 9 hours ago

tekken

Tekken Producer says Denuvo is affecting performance

When it comes to piracy protection many developers chose to use Denuvo. Operating as a somewhat background application, the program is designed to prevent any games being cracked or pirated. It is, however, a program that has a lot of critics.

Many feel that the software impedes the performance of games and in truth, the evidence for that is very mixed. You will have those of course on both sides of the fence who are very firm in their opinion. The honest truth is though is that it’s unclear.

One of the latest critics, however, is certainly quite a notable one. Katsuhiro Harada, producer of the Tekken fighting game series has taken to Twitter to say that Denuvo is the direct cause of current framerate issues the latest game is suffering from.

Is he right?

In the post below, he believes that the inclusion of Denuvo, likely not his decision, is causing many of the framerate and performance issues users of the PC version are currently experiencing.

While he may be right, there is another dimension to this. The specific instance he is referring to is in a report via DSOGaming, reported it not having started happening until the most recent patch. It, therefore, opens the door to the suggestion that the patch/update may be the true root of the issue.

The future of Denuvo

While piracy is clearly a major issue in the gaming industry, the critics of Denuvo are certainly more vocal than its supporters. Even developers seem to take a mixed approach to it, even within their own games. Denuvo can work. It has, however, also been seen to be compromised within days of the launch of a game.

What do you think? Should developers stop using Denuvo? Does it affect performance? In addition, do you chose not to buy games that include it? – Let us know in the comments! tekken

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja