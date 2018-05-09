Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Confirmed for Bill & Ted Return

A Most Excellent News

It is now official, both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will be reprising the titular roles of Bill & Ted on the upcoming ‘Threequel’.

It has been 27 long years since Bill & Ted’s Bogus Adventure and the third movie will continue on in real time. Theodore “Ted” Logan and William “Bill” S. Preston Esquire are now middle-aged men with family responsibilities who have yet to fulfill their destiny of saving the world through Rock n’ Roll.

What is the Movie Going to Be About?

Although they have gotten better at playing as the ‘Wyld Stallyns’, they have yet to write their greatest song ever. This in turn puts the future of the world in jeopardy and risks the fabric of time and space from falling apart.

So the duo once again sets out on another time-travel adventure. However, this time they are accompanied by their daughters to set the course of history correctly. As usual, they will be meeting familiar historical figures and various musical legends to aid them in their quest along the way.

What Will Happen to George Carlin’s ‘Rufus’ Character?

News of the third film came out as early as 2010 from Reeves himself. However, the movie has since been re-written several times and has one of the longest pre-production periods in Hollywood history.

Unfortunately, since legendary comedian George Carlin, who plays ‘Rufus’, passed away in 2008. The movie is then left without one of its pivotal characters. However, the film’s producers have openly stated that they will not be recasting the character. Instead, they will be introducing a different character from the future to warn the duo.

When is This Movie Coming Out?

Although the script is already finished, it might take a while before they can start filming. Both Reeves and Winter are very busy with their careers. Reeves of course is currently involved in the production of the third John Wick movie. Meanwhile, Winter is busy writing and directing documentaries. His latest work is the Frank Zappa documentary Zappa, which is crowd-funded through Kickstarter for $1,200,000 USD.

Winter and Reeves said via Deadline, “We couldn’t be more excited to get the whole band back together again.” Franchise creators Chris Matheson (Imagine That) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black) wrote the script themselves. Plus, Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is directing.