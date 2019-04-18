Killer Launches AX1650 WiFi 6 in Collaboration with Intel

First 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 Product in the Market

Killer Networks has launched their new AX1650 Wi-Fi 6 solution. It is built on Intel‘s AX200, featuring the same capabilities and adds Killer’s own blend of network prioritization. Wi-Fi 6 is of course, the new, streamlined name for 802.11ax, the next generation wireless network standard.

The Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 is the first 2×2, Wi-Fi 6 product in the market and features 2.4Gbps throughput. That is theoretical of course, but it is nonetheless 40% faster than 802.11ac’s theoretical throughput.

In addition to having the bandwidth, the Killer AX1650 can also pair with wired Ethernet connections capable of 2.5Gbps. Providing a significant boost from the last gen Killer Gigabit network pairings.

As usual, this technology also incorporates the latest Killer network management software. Able to evaluate live traffic and determine latency and prioritization queues. Since this is all via hardware, CPU utilization is significantly less.

When Will the AX1650 Be Available?

According to Killer Networks, DELL will be the first company to have AX1650 products on the market. After which, more partners will soon follow.

For more information, visit Killer Network’s AX1650 landing page.