Kingdom Hearts 3 Release Date To Be Revealed Next Month

Kingdom Hearts 3 Release Date Expected To Be Revealed Next Month

Kingdom Hearts is one of those franchises that has managed to really capture the hearts and imaginations of its fans. Combining some of Disney’s and Square Enix‘s most beloved characters, the announcement of the third game has mostly had fans just asking one question; When will it be released?

Unfortunately new on that front has been a little bit slow in coming. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the development has any problems. If anything we have seen a fairly solid release of screenshots and videos showing that things seem to be coming along excellently. In a report via UberGizmo though, we might finally get our release date soon. The announcement is expected to be made next month. Even better, a 2018 release still looks entirely possible if not probable.

Do we know when?

We don’t yet know specifics, but it is believed that the announcement will be made just before E3. Such optimism has also led many to believe that the game will still make the 2018 release. A date that everyone is hoping for. I certainly know my wife is as she has asked me on at least 5 different occasions now if I know when it is.

Tetsuya Nomura project lead of Kingdom Hearts 3 has said: “Kingdom Hearts 3 is a title with many people working on it. So we are making final adjustments, but we are pretty firm on a certain date so we hope to reveal it next month.”

We will, of course, keep you posted as soon as we hear anything. It does, however, look like good news is on the horizon.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Kingdom Hearts series? Are you looking forward to the new game? – Let us know in the comments!