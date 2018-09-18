Kingdom Hearts 3 Release Extended Gameplay Trailer

There is a broken record in my house. Namely, every week or so my wife asks me is Kingdom Hearts 3 has been released yet. I struggle to think of a game that she has anticipated any more than this and in fairness, I daresay many of you feel the same way. While I must admit I am looking forward to it, there are games a little higher on my list of priorities.

Square Enix has been very good in giving us regular updates as to the progress of the game. These include new images and even video footage. The latest, however, comes in the form of an extended gameplay trailer and I must admit, I’m a certainly a little more enthusiastic about this now than I was prior.

What Do We Know?

We do know that a number of the newer Disney franchises are going to make an appearance in the game. It would also appear that the overall scope of the game is going to be much larger with a lot more variety in exactly what you have to do. Based on the trailer (and the Japanese voice work) it doesn’t appear that localisation has taken place yet so what we don’t know is the quality of voice acting. Specifically, those looking to replicate their Disney counterparts.

When Is It Out?

Kingdom Hearts 3 will release for the Xbox One and PS4 on January 29th 2019. There is, unfortunately, still no firm news surrounding a PC release of this game It’s not impossible as over the last year Square Enix has definitely shown signs that they are more open to the PC as a platform. What is clear though is that the PC release is going this January.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this game? – Let us know in the comments!