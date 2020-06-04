Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Leaked by Microsoft Store
Peter Donnell / 1 hour ago
Back in 2012, we were treated to Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning. One of the most engrossing RPG games I’ve ever played. Sure, it was a little rough around the edges for dialogue and UI, but 2012 was ever so long ago and it was of its time. What it did offer, however, was around 300 hours of gameplay thanks to its extensive side-quest setup. Plus, it had some genuinely fantastic story elements, combat, crafting, characters and more. I was going to start it again about 6 months ago and caught a slight sniff of a rumour of a remaster, so I’ve waited. The wait has paid off!
From the Microsoft listing, we can see they’ve changed the name from Reckoning to “Re-Reckoning” and they even leaked a few images with the listing. Beyond that, we’ve got a feature list of what you can expect from the game, but no future details beyond that. We know the game will have “improved graphical fidelity” but how much so is unknown. Plus, it’ll include all the original DLC. That being said, I don’t think the original looks bad even by today’s standards.
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Key Features
- Build the ideal character for the most intense combat, choosing from a countless combinations of skills, abilities, weapons and pieces of armor.
- The revolutionary Destiny system allows you to continuously evolve your character class to your style of play.
- Seamlessly integrate magical and melee attacks as you take on scores of enemies in grand fight sequences and finish them off with brutal Fateshift kills.
- Extend your experience in Amalur with all DLC from the original release; from Teeth of Naros to Legend of Dead Kel and more!
- Hundreds of hours of RPG play await! Travel from the vibrant city of Rathir, to the vast region of Dalentarth, and the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns as you uncover the secrets of Amalur!
- Explore deep levels of lore in a universe steeped in 10,000 years of fiction created by New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore.
- Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war. Control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.
- Explore a sprawling game world hailed as having “more content than any single-player game deserves!”
- Enjoy countless side quests rich in political intrigue, romance, sinister magic, and even whimsy – all central to the primary mission.
- Improved graphical fidelity in Re-Reckoning.