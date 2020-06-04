Back in 2012, we were treated to Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning. One of the most engrossing RPG games I’ve ever played. Sure, it was a little rough around the edges for dialogue and UI, but 2012 was ever so long ago and it was of its time. What it did offer, however, was around 300 hours of gameplay thanks to its extensive side-quest setup. Plus, it had some genuinely fantastic story elements, combat, crafting, characters and more. I was going to start it again about 6 months ago and caught a slight sniff of a rumour of a remaster, so I’ve waited. The wait has paid off!

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Leaked by Microsoft Store

From the Microsoft listing, we can see they’ve changed the name from Reckoning to “Re-Reckoning” and they even leaked a few images with the listing. Beyond that, we’ve got a feature list of what you can expect from the game, but no future details beyond that. We know the game will have “improved graphical fidelity” but how much so is unknown. Plus, it’ll include all the original DLC. That being said, I don’t think the original looks bad even by today’s standards.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Key Features