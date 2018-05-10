Kingmax Introduces the Zeus Dragon DDR4 RGB Memory

Kingmax Joins the RGB Bandwagon

Kingmax is announcing the new RGB variant of their Zeus Dragon DDR4 series. These memory modules feature fast speeds with the cutting edge aesthetics to match. As the name suggests, it has RGB LEDs and it does not require any wires to connect. These memory modules are even fully compatible with ASUS‘ Aura II Sync.

Unlike the original Zeus Dragon DDR4, the new heatspreader is taller by a few milimeters. The aluminium heatspreader design actually resembles G.SKILL‘s TridentZ RGB line a bit. Considering how popular G.SKILL’s TridentZ RGB modules are, I don’t blame Kingmax for emulating. Aside from the looks, the Zeus Dragon DDR4 also comes with rigorously selected ICs and complies with JEDEC standards.

What Performance Options Can Users Expect with the Zeus Dragon DDR4 RGB?

Users can choose between a 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz or 3466MHz kit. All of these require 1.35V and have CL16 timings, with the exception of the 2666MHz which has CL17 CAS latency. These settings are also easily loaded via XMP 2.0 capability on supporting Intel platforms.

In terms of capacity, users can opt for a single 8 or 16GB module, as well as a 16GB (2x 8GB) or 32GB (2x 16GB) Zeus Dragon DDR4.